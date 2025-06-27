4 robbery suspects arrested in Beverly Hills after pursuit, police credit license plate reader

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- Four suspects in a Huntington Park robbery were arrested in Beverly Hills Tuesday with the Beverly Hills Police Department crediting the arrests to the city's Automated License Plate Reader system.

The system alerted the BHPD around 1 p.m. Tuesday that a vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery in Huntington Park was in Beverly Hills, police said.

BHPD officers quickly located the vehicle within. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield, prompting a pursuit. The suspect vehicle eventually became disabled near the intersection of Beverly and Rexford drives, police said.

Four occupants then ran out of the vehicle, with three taken into custody shortly after the vehicle was stopped. A coordinated search of the neighborhood led officers to the fourth suspect, who was arrested in a nearby residential yard, police said.

The names of the suspects were not released.

