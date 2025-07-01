Lifeguard injured after jumping off, slamming into Seal Beach Pier, video shows

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A lifeguard was injured after trying to jump off the Seal Beach Pier to help a swimmer in the water, and it was caught on video.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The lifeguard was going to assist another lifeguard who was already in the water helping the swimmer who was in distress.

Footage shows part of the lifeguard's equipment getting caught after he jumped off, causing him to slam into the side of the pier.

Both the swimmer who was in distress and the lifeguard who hit the pier were taken to the hospital.

Monday's incident was the second time in three days that a lifeguard in Seal Beach suffered an injury while trying to help someone in the water.