Lightning strike sparks fire at senior apartment complex in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles firefighters have confirmed that lightning was the cause of a fire that engulfed a palm tree in Sylmar and extended to the side of a two-story residence Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Sylmar Villas senior apartment complex in the 15800 block of West Larkspur Street shortly after 4 p.m.

It took 36 firefighters 29 minutes to extinguish the flames, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just the side of the building and nearby brush.

No injuries were reported.