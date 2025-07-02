'Lilo & Stitch' nears major box office milestone

"Lilo & Stitch" is expected to become the first movie of 2025 to earn $1 billion at the box office! If you haven't seen it or want to see it again, it's in theaters now.

Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" has been a huge success and it's still going strong in theaters! In fact, it's very close to becoming the first movie of 2025 to cross $1 billion at the box office.

Variety's Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis told On The Red Carpet it's a rare feat in these post-Covid times.

"When you're looking at movies, especially post pandemic, post 2020, a billion dollars just doesn't really happen as much anymore," Davis said. "To see 'Lilo & Stitch' getting very, very close to that, it really just shows that people, families are willing to go out and see movies, especially if they are IP, familiar property and they feel they're guaranteed to have a good time."

"The last movie to hit a billion dollars was 'Moana 2' last year," Davis continued. "It's not always a given that you're going to hit the billion-dollar mark but when it does, it sure does feel good."

The original "Lilo & Stitch" animated film was released in 2002. Anticipation for the live-action re-imagining was high. Our first interview with Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo, went viral on TikTok. You can see her reaction when On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio told her this in the video player above.

Audiences flocked to theaters. "Lilo & Stitch" was the number one film around the world opening weekend, earning $182.7 million in North America and $361.3 million globally.

Davis said as someone who loves the characters and appreciates nostalgia, he understands the "Lilo & Stitch" appeal.

"You can remember the animated movie while you're watching the new reimagining of it and still feel that feeling that you felt when you first saw it back 20 years ago," he said.

Sydney Agudong, who plays Nani, credits the movie's family focus as a big part of its appeal.

"I think people will enjoy seeing families on screen and holding them tighter," she said.

"What gets you to a billion dollar mark are repeat viewers. So it's the kids coming the first time and wanting to come back to take it in all over again, and then most important parents willing to sit through it one more time. So there's something in there for families, both kids and adults, that they can all enjoy and have a good time," Davis said.

You and the family can still enjoy "Lilo & Stitch" at a theater near you.

