'Lilo & Stitch' reaches major milestone with $1 billion at the global box office

Disney's new live action "Lilo & Stitch" is in theaters now, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating with a special episode all about this fun family film!

Disney's new live action "Lilo & Stitch" is in theaters now, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating with a special episode all about this fun family film!

Disney's new live action "Lilo & Stitch" is in theaters now, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating with a special episode all about this fun family film!

Disney's new live action "Lilo & Stitch" is in theaters now, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating with a special episode all about this fun family film!

LOS ANGELES -- Disney's live action film, "Lilo & Stitch," has just hit a major milestone. After eight weeks in theaters, it has become the first movie of 2025 to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

With this achievement, The Walt Disney Studios has released four billion-dollar films in the past 13 months alone (Disney's "Lilo & Stitch," Walt Disney Animation's "Moana 2," Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," and Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2").

"We knew there was a lot of love for 'Lilo & Stitch' with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we're proud of how this new film has connected with people," said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman in a statement. "I'm thankful to our filmmakers, our cast, and all on our Studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead."

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Co., posted a video to Instagram on Thursday, writing, "Thank you movie goers from around the world!"

The original "Lilo & Stitch" animated film was released in 2002, and anticipation for the live-action re-imagining was high.

"Lilo & Stitch" opened domestically in May to a record-breaking $183 million in four days, setting the biggest Memorial Day weekend debut in history. It is one of only two films this year to surpass $400 million at the domestic box office.

Internationally, the film stands as the number one international release of 2025 to date.

"Lilo & Stitch" is currently playing in theaters worldwide, and a sequel is now in development.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

