LIVE: Police chase assault suspect in San Fernando Valley

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Police chased a possible assault suspect through the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday.
The suspect was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.
The pursuit wound through the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday with the suspect driving erratically and getting into a couple close calls with bystander vehicles.
The suspect was said to be possibly driving under the influence and armed with a knife.
LAPD executed a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect's vehicle to come to a stop hear Superior and Winnetka.
However, the suspect ended up backing up the car in reverse and driving way from officers, and the chase continued.
