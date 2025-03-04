LIVE: Police chase assault suspect in San Fernando Valley

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Police chased a possible assault suspect through the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday.

The suspect was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

The pursuit wound through the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday with the suspect driving erratically and getting into a couple close calls with bystander vehicles.

The suspect was said to be possibly driving under the influence and armed with a knife.

LAPD executed a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect's vehicle to come to a stop hear Superior and Winnetka.

However, the suspect ended up backing up the car in reverse and driving way from officers, and the chase continued.

