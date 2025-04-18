Officers rush suspect, take him into custody after tense standoff at end of LA chase

Several police officers rushed a suspect and took him into custody after an erratic chase through the West Los Angeles area Friday.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Friday in Marina del Rey after leading police on a chase through the West Los Angeles area.

The pursuit began around 10:30 a.m. Initial reports indicated the suspect was possibly connected to a domestic violence incident out of the Hollywood area.

AIR7 was over the pursuit, which went through much of West L.A. At one point, the suspect, who was driving a white Mustang, drove on the wrong side of the road.

The suspect came to a stop on the shoulder of the Mindanao Way offramp from the 90 Freeway in the Marina del Rey area.

He did not immediately exit the vehicle and was in a standoff with police for several minutes. He briefly got out of the car to talk to officers, but soon after, the officers rushed the suspect, pulling him out of the car and placing him in handcuffs.

A woman was also taken from the passenger side of the car though further details on her connection to incident or the suspect were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.