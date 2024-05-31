Local basketball team Lady Divas going for gold at Special Olympics

Special Olympics has empowered athletes through sports for decades. "There's a misconception that people with intellectual disabilities don't want to train, don't want to compete, aren't fierce... and they are," said Wendy Ellet, Senior Manager, Special Olympics.

SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- Special Olympics has empowered athletes through sports for decades.

Coach Scott Norton is here because his wife saw an ad and suggested he become Special Olympics basketball coach. And teaching these athletes has been right for him for nearly two decades. "They care about the sport, they want to get better, they want to improve."

"We are definitely divas!" said Kate Mooy.

The Lady Divas are one of three teams that will be playing for gold at the Special Olympics summer games championships in Long Beach.

"It's a lot of fun, and they have dances and stuff," said Lindsay Kautiainen.

Lindsay saw a dream fulfilled recently when she got to meet WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark