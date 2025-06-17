Local community group helps fire victims heal one plant at a time

A local community group called United in Plants is helping fire victims begin the healing process by offering free seeds and plants to help them regrow their gardens.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents who were affected by the Eaton and Palisades fire are beginning to rebuild their lives and a community group called United in Plants wants to do what they can to help.

"The fires were devastating for all of L.A. We were all impacted. And when I saw stories of people losing their gardens and plants and understanding the emotional, mental and spiritual way, the way plants and gardens renew people, regenerate people. I was like, people are going to need some plants," said organizer Dannie Tillman.

Fire survivors gathered at a recovery event, held at Tansy in Burbank where they came together to receive plants, seeds and supplies, all donated by community sponsors and organizations.

"Events like this, five months later really mean a lot. It shows that people still care and it's just wonderful," said Altadena resident Juliann Batiste.

"Seeing people who want to give back gives me hope. Starting one seed at a time, one flower, one vegetable," said Altadena resident Chris Pack.

The fires didn't just take out homes. They also destroyed gardens that had been growing for years. For many, to receive new plants is a step toward healing and regrowth.

"When you take care of your plants and they grow and transform, it takes time. And that's where I am right now, the renewal process in my house. It takes time," said Altadena resident Staci Mitchell. "So by the time I get back home to my house in Altadena with these plants, I'm excited to see where they'll be. They will hold a place of honor."

"I want this to inspire people to stay strong, to keep the faith and know that you can rebuild and you will emerge from this in a much better place," Tillman said.