Loma Linda City Council lifts ban on new drive-thru restaurants

The Loma Linda City Council has voted to lift the city's ban on new drive-thru restaurants.

The Loma Linda City Council has voted to lift the city's ban on new drive-thru restaurants.

The Loma Linda City Council has voted to lift the city's ban on new drive-thru restaurants.

The Loma Linda City Council has voted to lift the city's ban on new drive-thru restaurants.

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Loma Linda City Council has voted to lift the city's ban on new drive-thru restaurants.

The ban was introduced back in 2014 as a way of keeping people healthier. The city council repealed the ordinance Tuesday with a 3-2 vote.

Loma Linda is one of five so-called "blue zones" in the world, where people are said to live the longest.

Opponents of the ban say healthier options are now available and the city has lost out on business because of the restriction.