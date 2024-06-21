Long Beach Airport's externship program teaches high school students about the aviation industry

Throughout the program, students are introduced to multiple professions in aviation.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Long Beach Airport is hosting its second annual high school externship program known as Careers Taking Flight. The week-long program offers students from Cabrillo and Jordan High School the opportunity to explore various aviation businesses and professions.

"We introduce students to air traffic controller careers, TSA careers, aircraft maintenance and a wide variety of other small businesses that are part of the airport environment," said Kate Kuykendall, public affairs officer for the Long Beach Airport.

"I never really thought of aviation. I can't have my head set on just one career so maybe I'd like something here," said Cabrillo High School student Sarai Soco.

Experts say there are a lot of job shortages in the aviation field, which is why it's important that students know other options are available.

"We need good skilled people. You know, I was a factory-trained technician and I like to pass that down to people and students that want to learn and want to continue," said Andy Liu Fuentes, CEO of SoCal Jet Services, Inc.

"It's amazing to see the youth being engaged and wanting to know what it takes to be a part of aviation, what it takes to run any business," said Tracy Fuentes, executive office manager at SoCal Jet Services, Inc.

The program also offers students a variety of hands-on experiences, plus a $500 incentive payment for those with perfect attendance.

"We are an airport that is surrounded by neighborhoods. So it's really important for us to give back to our community and provide this opportunity for our local students," Kuykendall said.