Long Beach Art Theatre rolls out red carpet for annual Oscars fundraiser

As the last remaining single-screen theater in Long Beach, the Art Theatre offers a unique experience for Oscar Sunday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Hollywood's biggest night is making its way to Long Beach as the art theatre hosts its annual fundraiser with a special Oscars screening on Sunday.

"We celebrate the Oscars every year here at the Art Theatre. We are now a nonprofit and we have a huge gala so we invite everyone to come down and watch the event live on the big screen," said Kerstin Kansteiner, vice president of the Art Theatre.

"Everybody dresses up. We have drinks, we have food, we have live performances. So it's just a way to experience the Oscars as a big party showing on the big screen," said board member and treasurer Kirk Jordan.

Hosting the Red Carpet Awards Fundraiser has become an annual tradition for the 100-year-old historic venue. Beyond a night filled with entertainment, the event plays a crucial role in supporting the nonprofit.

"This the way we keep the doors open. We as board members are volunteers, but we do have a staff of employees that runs the theatre and sells the popcorn. So that supports their salaries too," Jordan said.

"If you're a member tickets are only $75 and if you're not a member tickets are $100," Kansteiner said.

Organizers anticipate over 200 guests will gather to watch the Oscars on the big screen. Tickets can be purchased online at arttheatrelongbeach.org.

