DOJ gives Long Beach $350K to help some homeless, mentally ill offenders get treatment not jail

The city of Long Beach is getting $350,000 from the federal government for a program that helps police connect some offenders with treatment programs, instead of jail.

Long Beach awarded grant to help some offenders get treatment not jail

Long Beach awarded grant to help some offenders get treatment not jail The city of Long Beach is getting $350,000 from the federal government for a program that helps police connect some offenders with treatment programs, instead of jail.

Long Beach awarded grant to help some offenders get treatment not jail The city of Long Beach is getting $350,000 from the federal government for a program that helps police connect some offenders with treatment programs, instead of jail.

Long Beach awarded grant to help some offenders get treatment not jail The city of Long Beach is getting $350,000 from the federal government for a program that helps police connect some offenders with treatment programs, instead of jail.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach is getting $350,000 from the federal government for a program that helps police connect some offenders with treatment programs, instead of jail.

It's aimed at those who may benefit from social services such as the homeless and those with mental health and substance-use issues, Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert said.

The Long Beach Post says the money will help improve and potentially expand the program to other parts of Los Angeles County, which involves officers using an app.

The "Guides app" allows officers to see if a person is enrolled in any social services. It also provides the phone number and availability of nearby shelters, clinics and providers.

Since the app launched in 2023, more than 150 people have reportedly been referred to shelter or treatment.