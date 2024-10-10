Long Beach City College student receives new cello from Helpful Honda for Hispanic Heritage Month

Long Beach City College student Gaia Diaz, who is studying music education, received a cello from Helpful Honda as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7 has once again teamed up with the Southern California Helpful Honda People to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Gaia Diaz, a student at Long Beach City College, has a passion for music and says it's her dream to help others through the art of music. That's why she is pursuing a degree in music education.

Zuly Tellez with SoCal Honda Dealers presented her with a brand new cello as well as other musical accessories, so she can continue to pursue her passion.

Diaz was overwhelmed with emotion as she accepted the gift. She said she's dreamed of having her very own cello ever since she was just 6 years old.

"To help other students with music is like a dream of mine," Diaz said.