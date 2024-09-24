Fire truck hits, kills man while responding to emergency in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a man was hit and killed by fire crews who were responding to an emergency overnight.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday outside Fire Station 8 on 2nd Street and Claremont Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

A fire engine pulled out of the station to respond to an emergency when the crew was involved in a crash. An unidentified man was hit.

Crews rendered aid, but that man died at the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the individual involved. In addition, our crews are also undergoing critical incident stress management to also deal with the challenges and the trauma associated with this tragic incident," said the department's Capt. Jake Heflan.

It's unclear if the engine's sirens were on at the time, or what the man was doing in front of the driveway.

No other details have been released.