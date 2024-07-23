3 gang members with prior convictions arrested in murder of Long Beach street vendor

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of Yener Ramirez finally received the news on Monday that Long Beach police have arrested three suspects in connection to the murder in March of the beloved street vendor.

"Mr. Ramirez was a father like myself, a husband and a familiar face to those he served," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "He was a beloved, hard working member of our community."

Long Beach police announced the arrests of Raylon Akers, Rahman Abdallah and James Havlicheck, all documented gang members with prior convictions.

"These convictions range from auto theft and carrying concealed weapons to shooting at inhabited dwellings and evading police," said Police Chief Wally Hebeish.

Police say on March 20, Ramirez was working as a street vendor near Eagle Street and Locust Avenue in Long Beach when he was shot.

"It became clear that Yenir Ramirez was the victim of an unacceptable gang-related act of gun violence and that the suspects involved were believed to be targeting rival gang members," Hebeish said.

On July 18 police served six search warrants across Southern California, recovering multiple firearms and eventually leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

"To those willing to commit gun violence I can assure you we have the brightest crime analysts, hard-working police officers and most skilled detectives in the county," added Hebeish. "The Long Beach Police Department is focused on holding individuals accountable for their crimes."

Two of the suspects were booked for murder and the third was booked for accessory to murder. Police say there could be more suspects involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Long Beach Police Department or LA Crime Stoppers.