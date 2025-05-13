Long Beach Pride™ celebrates "The Power of Community"

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Pride season officially kicks off with the return of Long Beach Pride! On May 17-18, 2025, the city will come alive with love, unity, and celebration as the 42nd Annual Long Beach Pride Festival sets the stage for an unforgettable summer.

"The Power of Community" is celebrated as this years theme shining a spotlight on the strength, resilience, and vibrant diversity of the LGBTQ+ family. Festival goers can expect two action-packed days filled with show-stopping performances, immersive art, cultural showcases, interactive experiences, and nonstop pride energy.

While the City of Long Beach now leads the parade planning, Long Beach Pride is pulling out all the stops to deliver a dynamic, inclusive, and electrifying festival experience at the heart of this year's celebration.

The two day festival boasts show stopping musical performances from HYM the Rapper, Tori Kay, Tiancho and Drag Show Extravaganza - featuring America's most dynamic Drag Queens from Jewels Productions. Festival attendees can experience a robust festival zones featuring an EDM tent, Teen Pride area, and Queer Country featuring The Wranglers dance group and line dancing.

Revel in a weekend that promises more than just music-it's a cultural movement, championing diversity, inclusion, and the universal language of music. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at longbeachpride.com

Long Beach Pride is turning up the celebration by honoring an incredible lineup of Grand Marshals who embody the spirit of "The Power of Community." From local heroes to beloved community icons, these changemakers will lead the festivities with pride, passion, and plenty of sparkle. Get ready to cheer them on as they take center stage in this year's celebration of love, unity, and resilience!

