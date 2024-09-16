WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Long Beach SWAT surrounds suspect barricaded in building after 2 killed

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, September 16, 2024 10:32PM
Suspect barricaded in Long Beach after deadly shooting
A Long Beach SWAT team has surrounded a building where a suspect in two deaths is barricaded inside.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people are dead in Long Beach after a shooting and officers have surrounded a building where the suspect is barricaded.

The incident started just after 11 a.m. when Long Beach police responded to the 300 block of East 63rd Street on a shooting report. They found a woman who had been shot in the upper body and a man with unknown injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

Long Beach officers surrounded a nearby building where it was believed the male suspect had fled. SWAT was called in for help.

The circumstances and motive for the shooting remain under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW