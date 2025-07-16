New Hampshire resident denied reentry into US after visit to Canada: 'I was absolutely shocked'

A New Hampshire father and longtime legal U.S. resident remained stuck in Canada on Tuesday after being denied reentry into the United States.

Christopher Landry's partner and their five children were waiting for him to come home.

"I was absolutely shocked," Landry said in an interview with Canada's CTV News. "I've crossed the same port of entry since 2007 with no issues at all."

Landry, a Canadian national, said he was returning from a trip to visit family when U.S. Customs and Border Protection turned him away, citing a marijuana conviction from 2007.

Landry said he's lived in the U.S. since he was 3 years old and is a third-generation green card holder. He said it never occurred to him to apply for U.S. citizenship -- until now.

He is working to clear the misdemeanor charges from his record so that he can return home.