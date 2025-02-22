Looking back at Kristin Crowley's career following her dismissal as LAFD's chief

Eyewitness News looks back at Kristin Crowley's career after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass terminated her as LAFD Chief.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kristin Crowley made headlines when she was picked to lead the Los Angeles City Fire Department nearly three years ago.

Crowley was named LAFD's 19th fire chief in 2022 by Bass' predecessor, Eric Garcetti, at a time when the department was in turmoil over allegations of rampant harassment, hazing and discrimination.

"This role was well earned, well deserved and the exceptional character we have witnessed is now something the people of LA will see each and every day," said Garcetti in 2022.

She worked for the city fire department for more than 25 years and held nearly every role, including fire marshal, engineer and battalion chief.

Crowley rose through the ranks for two decades serving as a firefighter, Engineer, Captain, assistant chief, and deputy chief.

She was the department's first female chief, first openly gay chief, and first paramedic fire chief.

"Hey we got work to do but we're ok with that. We're going to bring everyone along on this journey," said Crowley during her swearing in ceremony in 2022.

Before being appointed fire chief, Crowley had already made history within the LAFD when she became the city's first female fire marshal in 2016.

In Nov. 2022, the department launched its first ever diversity, equity and inclusion bureau at Crowley's direction.

Crowley took the firefighters' exam in 1998 and placed among the top 50 scores out of 16,000 applicants, according to the department.

The journey appeared smooth for three years, but all of that changed last month as the historic fires swept through Southern California.

In the wake of the deadly fires, Bass and Crowley initially appeared supportive of each other, side by side at news conferences. But it didn't take long for a rift to form.

The now former fire chief has publicly criticized the city for underfunding and understaffing the LAFD, leaving it vulnerable.

Crowley sent a report to Bass through the LA Fire Commission on Dec. 17, 2024 stating that the department is facing "unprecedented operational challenges due to the elimination of critical civilian positions and a $7 million reduction" in overtime hours.

"The fire department needs help. We do not have enough firefighters. With that, I have also requested multiple budgets, interim budgets to show how understaffed, under-resourced and underfunded the LAFD is," said Crowley.

During the deadly fires, there were reports Crowley and Bass met and Crowley had been fired.

In January they tried to project an image of unity.

"As you see here, the chief and I are locked in our number one mission and that mission is to get us past this emergency right now," said Bass during a press conference. "If there are differences that we have, we will deal with those and continue to deal with those in private."

That changed Friday when Bass announced she met with and removed Crowley as the LAFD fire chief.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement.

Usually, fire chiefs serve for a few years and rarely make big news. But after the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, all of that changed.

There were numerous questions about leadership and finger pointing about what led up to the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires.

Bass' decision was met with diverse reactions.

Los Angeles councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents the 7th district, said she was "incredibly outraged and disappointed".

On the other hand, three city council members, including council president Marqueece Harris-Dawson, stood behind the mayor, supporting her decisions, which included the appointment of recently retired, 41-year fire veteran Ronnie Villanueva as interim chief.

Meanwhile, Crowley has decided to exercise her rights under civil service rules and stay with the fire department at a lower rank. Her duties will be assigned by Villanueva.

