Two Los Angeles-area restaurants earn third Michelin star

For the first time, the Michelin Guide has awarded two Los Angeles restaurants -- Providence in Hollywood and Somni in West Hollywood -- its top honor.

Providence in Hollywood is known for its sustainable seafood and elegant tasting menus.

It's been a Michelin favorite for years, but this year, it finally earned that coveted third star on its 20th anniversary.

Somni in West Hollywood also joins the three-star ranks.

It's a 14-seat immersive experience, centered around the chef's counter.

It leans toward Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine.