LA banned homeless encampments near schools, so why is 1 near 2 LAUSD campuses?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A city ordinance bans homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools, but an encampment close to two Los Angeles Unified School District schools has parents worried about student safety.

Tents have popped up on Wilshire Boulevard near Union Avenue in the city's Westlake District.

"They're smoking, doing drugs, and stuff like that," said Jasmine Aguilar about those living in the encampment. "Yeah, it smells like pee."

7 On Your Side Investigates walked with Aguilar as she ensured her 9-year-old sister, who attends nearby Esperanza Elementary School, was safe. The school's front gates are right around the corner from the encampment.

"Sometimes they have dogs, and then you have dogs chasing little kids," said Citlalli Alvarado, who has two kids enrolled at Esperanza. "There's been shootings here, stabbing. The place where they (the encampment residents) are at right now, it has caught on fire many times."

Most elementary students 7 On Your Side Investigates saw walking past the tents had an adult escort. Often, the parents put themselves between the tents and their child, and make sure their kid dodges any hazards, like exposed wires that are coming up from a ripped-off part of the sidewalk.

But about an hour later, when Liechty Middle School let out, 7 On Your Side Investigates saw many kids walking without a parent.

"I've witnessed John Liechty Middle School students have to step over someone passed out from fentanyl on the sidewalk," said Westlake District resident Christopher North.

In 2022, city council passed Municipal Code 41.18, which states, "No person shall sit, lie, sleep, or store... personal property... within 500 feet of a school."

So why is the encampment, which is inside Council District 1, still near the schools?

The office of Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said, "Our office is aware of and actively working to address the encampment near Esperanza Elementary."

7 On Your Side Investigates pushed Mayor Karen Bass' office for answers, too.

Her office said, "We have previously addressed this encampment... and we will again address this encampment..."

"We are aware of this issue and are in communication with our local partners regarding solutions," LAUSD said.

Loved ones who have to be a barrier to make sure their little ones make it home OK want the city to take action now.

"L.A. should do better," Aguilar said.

Not everyone upset about the encampment is placing all the blame on the city. Some parents and older siblings walking elementary kids home said the camp has been cleaned up before, but the people returned.

In fact, Council District 1 says it moved 81 people indoors from that encampment back in 2023.