Suspect in custody after driving onto curb, crashing into fence and car during wild LA chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a suspected stolen pickup truck was taken into custody after leading LAPD officers on a wild chase through the Los Angeles area Thursday morning.

It's unclear where the chase started, but once the pursuit was fully underway, he reportedly crashed through a construction site and into two patrol cars.

AIR7 was over the chase when the driver ended up in a cul-de-sac in the Palms area with several patrol units behind. The suspect, however, managed to maneuver onto a sidewalk and then rammed through a fence and into a parked car to get away.

A chase suspect who reportedly crashed into two police vehicles and through a construction site eventually surrendered at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Culver City area.

The suspect continued to evade authorities for a few more minutes before he reached yet another cul-de-sac in Culver City. That's when he got out of the vehicle in the middle of the street and surrendered.

He was taken into custody without further incident. It does not appear that any officers were injured.