Los Angeles County Fire Department presents Medal of Valor to 3 firefighters

Among the prestigious Medal of Valor recipients were Jacob Merrill and Cody Starbird, who entered a burning home to save an unconscious blind patient.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Fire Department recognized some of its very best at the Valor and Exemplary Service Awards on Sunday.

The awards were presented for unwavering acts of heroism, bravery, and admirable service.

Eyewitness News Anchor Marc Brown emceed the event at the L.A. County Fire Museum in Bellflower.

Among the recognitions was the prestigious Medal of Valor, presented to firefighters Jacob Merrill and Cody Starbird, who entered a burning home to save an unconscious blind patient.

A posthumous Medal of Valor was also presented to the wife of firefighter Dustin Roberto.

In January of last year, Roberto was in a vehicle accident while responding to a 911 call in Palmdale and managed to extricate himself and his injured fellow firefighter.