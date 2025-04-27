LA County prepares libraries for strike this week

Temporary interruptions or library closures could be possible when employees represented by the Service Employees International Union go on strike.

Temporary interruptions or library closures could be possible when employees represented by the Service Employees International Union go on strike.

Temporary interruptions or library closures could be possible when employees represented by the Service Employees International Union go on strike.

Temporary interruptions or library closures could be possible when employees represented by the Service Employees International Union go on strike.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Temporary interruptions or library closures across Los Angeles County could be possible this week when employees represented by the Service Employees International Union go on strike.

The strike by SEIU 721 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Monday and end at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are preparing our operations for the strike's potential impact on library services," said Skye Patrick, Los Angeles County Librarian. "In the event we have to temporarily close our libraries, we recommend customers access our Digital Library, which is open 24/7. We encourage customers to stay informed by checking our website for regular updates as the events unfold."

Book drops at county libraries will remain open for customers to return books, library officials said. They do not yet know which libraries might be affected with service disruptions or temporary closures.

Customers can get the latest information regarding library services and potential closures at LACountyLibrary.org.

The SEIU has 55,000 members across all public sectors of L.A. County, according to its website. The union claims the county has repeatedly violated labor laws and failed to bargain in good faith on issues including a cost-of-living increase and health insurance.