LA County saw 22% drop in overdose deaths in 2024 as fentanyl fatalities fall sharply, report finds

The notable decrease in deaths includes a 37% decline in fentanyl-related deaths and a 20% drop in methamphetamine-related deaths.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drug overdoses have always been a major concern in the U.S., but new data shows that deaths have dropped significantly.

After years of sounding the alarm through various campaigns, public health officials report that drug overdose deaths have plunged 22%. Between 2023 and 2024, overdose and poisoning deaths fell from 3,137 to 2,438 total. That's the most significant drop in L.A. County history.

"Fentanyl-related deaths dropped below that of methamphetamine-related deaths," said Dr. Gary Tsai, Director of L.A. County's Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau.

For years, fentanyl had been the major driver of accidental overdoses. Tsai said the breakdown includes a 37% decline in fentanyl deaths and a 20% drop in methamphetamine-related deaths.

One reason for the decline? The widespread accessibility of a drug designed to reverse opioid overdoses.

"Naloxone is widely available now, much more widely available now than it ever has been. We think that this is a very significant contributor to the reductions in fentanyl overdoses," he said.

Tsai also credits more money being spent on drug prevention, treatment, recovery services and messaging that appears to be reaching L.A. County youth. County officials fear federal funding cuts could undermine local gains.

Nationwide, January numbers revealed drug deaths are starting to rise, but not locally.

"We are not seeing an uptick; we are seeing a continual decline, which is good news. But given the national numbers, this tells us that the progress that we're making around overdose deaths is tenuous," Tsai said.

Adults between 40 and 64 years old were most affected, followed by those between 26 and 49. The data shows males continue to account for the majority of deaths.

Overdoses occurred in Black residents disproportionately, while white and Latino residents represent the highest raw numbers of fatalities, the report found.