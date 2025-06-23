LASD apologizes for 'offensive' and 'inappropriate' social media post about Iran

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is issuing an apology after a post they deemed "offensive" and "inappropriate" regarding the conflict in Iran was published to their social media accounts.

This comes as local law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols while monitoring for any potential fallout after the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

"Following the bombings in Iran, Los Angeles is closely monitoring for any threats to public safety," Mayor Karen Bass noted in a social media post. "There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites. We will remain vigilant in protecting our communities."

The sheriff's department echoed that, saying they were also increasing patrol checks at places of worship and other sensitive locations as a precautionary measure.

An initial version of the LASD statement posted to X read, "Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran. While this tragic event occurred overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners."

Minutes later, the department edited the statement to remove mentions of Iranian victims and families, before ultimately deleting the social media post.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, the department issued a formal apology statement and shared an updated version of the post.

"We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran," the statement read. "This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department."

LASD says it's launching an internal review to find out how the post was created and published.

"Steps are being taken to strengthen our social media oversight protocols and ensure that any future communications align with our Department's standards on professionalism, respect, and accountability," read the statement.

The department also stated that as a law enforcement agency, it stays away from commenting on foreign policy or military matters.

City News Service contributed to this report