LASD detectives comb Antelope Valley Landfill for remains of missing baby

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators combed through trash at the Antelope Valley Landfill on Tuesday for the remains of a missing three-week-old baby.

The infant's family says Baki Dewees has been missing since May 3.

He was last seen with his father, 24-year-old Yusuf Dewees, according to family members. Dewees is currently behind bars in Utah for an unrelated matter and obstructing justice. The child's mother is also in custody in Utah.

As detectives search for the infant's remains, the child's family is working with the county Department of Children and Family Services.

Investigators are not disclosing what led them to believe the child's body might have been dumped at the AV landfill. They say the case started as a search for a missing baby but undisclosed information led them to now consider it a suspicious death investigation.

The LASD says detectives searched the landfill but left the site later Tuesday with no recovery of remains.