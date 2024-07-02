LA County sheriff's deputies go undercover to bust illegal fireworks sellers

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has already made more than 10 illegal fireworks busts over the past week, with more expected before the end of the Fourth of July holiday.

Eyewitness News was present in Lakewood Monday for one of the stings, which resulted in the arrest of a man and woman who allegedly tried to sell fireworks to an undercover officer.

"Do not sell these fireworks," L.A. County sheriff's Capt. Daniel Holguin said. "Don't get involved in illegal fireworks. They're dangerous, they're bad for the community and if you try to sell them, you're probably going to get caught."

Holguin said the pair arrested Monday are each facing $2,000 fines.

And don't think fireworks are fun and harmless.

It was just three years ago that the Los Angeles Police Department explosives team triggered a massive explosion as they tried to dispose of illegal fireworks. Seventeen people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged.

"The illegal fireworks that we see today are explosives, large explosives, mortars that go in the air and they have so much TNT powder that it can cause great damage to the individual," Holguin said.