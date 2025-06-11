LA County Sheriff's Department seeking additional victims after minivan plows into crowd

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking additional victims after a suspect driving a minivan plowed into a crowd in downtown L.A.

The incident happened Sunday night near Alameda and Bauchet streets, an area that was packed with people who were protesting recent ICE raids across the region.

Video captured the moment the driver performed donuts in an intersection and drove in reverse as bystanders threw objects at the vehicle.

The suspect was later arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.

Additional victims and anyone who has more information about the incident are urged to call the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station.