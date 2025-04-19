Shohei Ohtani's wife gives birth to baby girl for couple's first child

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, welcomed a baby girl as the couple's first child.

Ohtani made the special birth announcement on his Instagram page, which included a photo of the baby's tiny feet being held by two hands.

"Welcome to the Ohtani Family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents," the post said.

(Photo via @shoheiohtani)

"I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day," the post read.

The Dodgers' designated hitter has been placed on MLB's paternity list. Ohtani can miss up to three games while on paternity leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.