Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler robbed of watch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of his expensive watch this weekend at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

ABC7 learned a mob of people surrounded Buehler and his wife, McKenzie Marcinek. That's when someone allegedly unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and took the watch.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Arcadia Police Department Monday for more information but was referred to a detective who has not returned our call.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Dodgers had no comment on the incident.

This comes as Buehler prepares to take the mound in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Tuesday in San Diego.

Buehler grew up in Lexington, Kentucky and is a lifelong fan of horse racing.

In fact, Buehler has a micro-share ownership in the American Thoroughbred racehorse Authentic, which was trained by Bob Baffert and won the Kentucky Derby in 2020.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.