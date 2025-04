Family jolted awake after car crashes through their living room in North Hills

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A North Hills family was jolted awake overnight after the driver of a Mercedes slammed into their living room.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near Nordhoff Street and Noble Avenue.

Firefighters found the car lodged deep into the home.

There were no reported injuries, but the damage was extensive.

One person was arrested for DUI, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.