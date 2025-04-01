Group of LA first responders join search efforts in Thailand after 7.7 magnitude quake

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of trained first responders made their way from Los Angeles to Thailand to lend their expertise following a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

Everyone from the group is from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, but they're going as private citizens under the banner of a nonprofit.

Eyewitness News spoke with Mike Leum, who organized the trip, just before he boarded the plane for the 17-hour flight on Sunday. He recently formed a nonprofit with reality star Jack Osbourne called "6:8" to offer help during international disasters.

And the team already comes with a wealth of experience.

"The group that I'm taking is mostly the same group that I took to Turkey after the earthquake in Turkey, so we're very familiar working in that environment, and mentally we know what to expect," said Leum.

Once they arrive, the team will be embedded with the Royal Thai Police Force in Bangkok to offer search and rescue assistance.

They expect to be there at least through Friday.