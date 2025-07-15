Hikers confront alleged arsonist before his arrest at Runyon Canyon, video shows

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An alleged arsonist who set fires along the popular Runyon Canyon hiking trail was caught by hikers on Sunday. Video posted to social media shows the hikers confronting the man.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area shortly before noon on Sunday in response to a brush fire. The blaze reportedly started with just one palm tree but spread to approximately a quarter-acre.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, approximately 53 firefighters on the ground worked together to extinguish the flames. Cellphone video showed air resources performing water drops in the area.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. But the story doesn't end there.

Video from the scene shows hikers confronting a man who they say set the palm tree ablaze.

The man appeared to admit to the crime. When one woman asked if he lit the fire, he replied, "I did. You're right."

The hikers blocked the man and didn't let him get away until help arrived.

Another video posted to social media shows him being taken into custody by a park ranger.

It's unclear what charges the man may face.