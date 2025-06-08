LA immigration protests explained: What happened this weekend?

President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops despite the governor's objections to L.A., where protests led to clashes between immigration authorities and demonstrators.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Trump administration has deployed the California National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles that began Friday evening over immigration enforcement operations, which resulted in some clashes between demonstrators and authorities.

So what exactly happened? Here's what we know.

Where did the protests happen Saturday?

Protests and rallies happened in Paramount and Compton.

The other location where there have been nightly protests is outside of a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.

According to Mayor Karen Bass and based on reports from the scene, there was no raid in Paramount or anywhere Saturday. It appears the building where protesters believed there was an operation is actually a staging area for federal resources. The last known operations were on Friday.

In contrast to the clashes seen in the cities of Paramount and Compton, demonstrations in L.A. "remained peaceful," police said in a statement.

How widespread is this?

Despite the national picture, the protests were confined to a very small area of a couple of blocks in Paramount and downtown L.A. Most of the city is operating as per normal with no signs of unrest.

How many National Guard troops are on the ground?

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office told ABC News Sunday that about 300 National Guard troops are on the ground, contrary to the 2000 the Trump administration says have been activated.

Has the National Guard stopped the protests?

On Sunday, President Trump praised the work of National Guard troops. They arrived early in the morning once the streets were already mostly quiet and cleared.

Newsom's office told ABC News they were deployed between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., after Trump gave them kudos for doing a good job.

Where are the local L.A. authorities?

The Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department say they have come in to help clear the streets and protect lives, but will not take part in immigration enforcement.

Chief Jim McDonnell and Sheriff Robert Luna have repeatedly said they will not enforce federal immigration law, but will protect the lives of federal agents and protesters.

Their lack of willingness to engage has led to federal leaders criticizing local police as being unhelpful and leading to the need for National Guard.

ABC News contributed to this report.