Los Angeles ICE raids: Know your rights and watch out for these immigration scams

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fear is growing in immigrant communities following recent ICE raids across Southern California, and many are unsure about their rights or what to do if they're detained.

"The anxiety, distraught, fear and sadness, it's really sad. And it's not just the person without the status, it's all of their family, their children, their spouses," said immigration attorney Elsa Martinez.

Martinez wants people to know they have rights, regardless of their immigration status - and it's crucial that people understand them.

If ICE agents show up at your home, Martinez says, make sure they have a valid warrant.

She says you also have the right to remain silent and don't have to answer questions. But it's important to carry identification.

"A lot of times, what we find is that ICE will wait or they will come back at another time. People should have their birth certificate, marriage certificate, kids' birth certificates," Martinez said. "People should have evidence of their presence in the United States at a minimum of two years. If they can, document at least 10 years in the United States."

Martinez said more arrests are happening in public places, where people may be more vulnerable.

"People are there just on the corner selling fruit, at the park, or doing their jobs at a carwash and ICE is coming to arrest those individuals. I would say to not to resist arrest. Obvious, people should have an identification on them, they should not lie about their name, not lie about their immigration status," Martinez said.

If you or a loved one is detained, you have the right to an attorney and to appear in front of an immigration judge.

"So generally, under normal circumstances, someone could request a bond hearing within three to five days," Martinez said. "I've seen individuals be detained... in a case with some of our clients that we've requested a bond immediately, two to three weeks before a hearing is even scheduled. The judge will determine if the person is a danger to the community or a flight risk and whether or not they're bondable."

Martinez said the most important thing people can do is be prepared. Schedule a consultation with an attorney before any issues arise.

"They need to know what their rights are. They need to know what the posture of their case is. If you've been in the United States for a substantial period of time or have U.S. citizen children, you should be consulting with an immigration attorney," Martinez said.

Immigration scams to watch out for

Southern California is home to millions of immigrants from all over the world. No matter if you're here legally or you're undocumented, some scammers may try to take advantage of the unrest to target you and your family.

To be better prepared, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office has some things to keep in mind.

Do not hire an immigration consultant or notary. Only lawyers and accredited organizations can represent you in court.

Do not pay for immigration forms or sign an immigration form with wrong information or blank spaces.

Also, do not give money or information to anyone who calls, texts or emails you. No federal or state agency will ever contact you that way for sensitive information.

As for things you should do, go to a legitimate legal aid organization for free legal help.

You should also keep your original documents in a safe place and don't give them to anyone unless you see proof they're needed.

Make sure to ask for identification if someone tells you they're with an immigration agency.

Confirm anyone helping you is licensed or accredited, and understand what you are signing. Do not sign anything in a language you don't understand.