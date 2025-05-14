Celebrate pride and AAPI heritage month with 'Golden Hour': A Queer AANHPI night market

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Come honor culture, identity, and joy in all forms! The Los Angeles LGBT Center will be hosting its second annual Golden Hour: A Queer AANHPI Night Market on Saturday, May 17, 6p.m.-10 p.m.

In celebration of AAPI and Pride month, this event will honor Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) in the LGBT community.

This year's event will pay homage to global girl group KATSEYE member Lara Raj, for inspiring a new generation of queer Gen Z around the world, and positively representing the AAPI and the LGBTQ+ community.

Guests can expect queer AANHPI-owned food and retail vendors, traditional tea and tasting ceremonies, a karaoke lounge, mahjong tutorials, a retro glamour-style photo booth, and a Golden Hour-branded tote filled with swag. There will be two extra drink vouchers for guests 21 and older.

There will be live performances by Queer LiberAsian, House of Menchavez, Ancestral Vision Movement, Big Mama Tama, Sam Paguita, and drag artist Prince. DJ sets by DJ Ethical Drvgs and MINZ will also be present.

This event is a free event for all ages. General admission is available through RSVP.

For more information or if you would like to RSVP, click here