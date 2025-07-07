Lotus Festival returns this weekend in Echo Park Lake

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Department of Recreation and Parks and the Council of Oriental Organizations presents The Los Angeles Lotus Festival on Saturday, July 12, through Sunday, July 13, in Echo Park Lake.

Back for its 44th year, this vibrant festival celebrates AAPI culture and is honoring the diverse Asian Pacific Islander communities of Southern California.

This year's theme is all about the sacred lotus flower, symbolizing rebirth, purity, and life. Echo Park Lake is home to the largest lotus bed in the country.

Attendees can expect dragon boat races, live music, dance performances, cultural exhibitions, and popular Asian youth programs.

Since 1972, the festival has transformed through challenges and financial cuts. The festival underwent a renaissance in 1990 as "The Festival of the People and Culture of the Pacific Rim."

General admission is free and open to all ages. While most activities and performances are complimentary, some special attractions may, however, require separate ticket purchases.

