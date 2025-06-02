Los Angeles Mayor Bass calls for emergency meeting in wake of Colorado attack

We're learning more about the man accused of carrying out a violent attack in Boulder, Colorado. Federal officials now tell ABC News he may have been in the country illegally.

We're learning more about the man accused of carrying out a violent attack in Boulder, Colorado. Federal officials now tell ABC News he may have been in the country illegally.

We're learning more about the man accused of carrying out a violent attack in Boulder, Colorado. Federal officials now tell ABC News he may have been in the country illegally.

We're learning more about the man accused of carrying out a violent attack in Boulder, Colorado. Federal officials now tell ABC News he may have been in the country illegally.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Mayor Karen Bass is calling Monday for an emergency meeting at City Hall to evaluate security in Los Angeles following what is being described as a "terror" attack on Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado.

Four women and four men between the ages of 52 and 88 were taken to hospitals in Denver for treatment Sunday after a suspect used a makeshift flame thrower and threw an incendiary device into a crowd walking in a weekly event to call for the return of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas militants during an attack on Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

"What happened in Boulder, Colorado today -- an especially brutal targeting of elders -- is an atrocious affront to the very fabric of our society and our beliefs here in Los Angeles," Bass said. "This was the second terrorist attack against Jews in two weeks."

A suspect carried out an "act of terrorism" on a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon, using what police are describing as a "makeshift flamethrower" against a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators.

Bass noted that the Los Angeles Police Department is conducting extra patrols at houses of worship and community centers throughout the city.

"Antisemitism will not be tolerated in this city," she said.

The emergency meeting will happen after the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, celebrated from sundown Sunday through sundown Tuesday, to celebrate when Moses and the Israelites were given the Torah at Mount Sinai.

Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was taken into custody and booked on charges that included murder in the first degree, although there have been no confirmed reports that any of the victims died. Other charges included first degree assault and crimes against an at-risk adult over 70, according to Boulder County Jail records.