Metro rolls out concealed weapon screening at C-Line Norwalk station

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro began screening passengers at the C-Line Norwalk station Monday for concealed weapons.

The agency recently expanded its weapons detection pilot program to key high-traffic stations as part of its efforts to enhance safety for passengers and employees.

Metro buses and trains have been plagued by increased violence recently.

Metro said it will assess the technology for the next 12 months across various stations to help determine if it should be used across the entire transit system.