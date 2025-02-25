LAPD releases new video of deadly police shooting near USC after stabbing at treatment facility

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released new video of a deadly police shooting that occurred near USC in January.

WARNING: This video contains graphic images, which may be disturbing to some.

It started after LAPD received a call about a stabbing of an employee at a residential treatment facility on the 900 block of West 23rd Street.

Surveillance video from the kitchen area shows a resident stabbing a staff member in the face.

That suspect was later identified as 43-year-old Brian Rolstad.

Once police arrived, Rolstad walked out of the building still holding the knife and advanced towards officers.

That's when police fired several rounds from a beanbag shotgun, considered a less-lethal option.

He initially went down, but bodycam video shows him getting back up.

We have frozen the video just as that shot was fired.

Rolstad was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim of the stabbing was treated at a hospital and discharged.

The LAPD also released an image of the 6-inch folding knife he was holding during the attack.

According to the LAPD, the use of force is still under investigation.