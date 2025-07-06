LAPD officer shot in Exposition Park; suspect taken into custody, police say

An officer was shot and taken to an area hospital. Further details about the officer's condition and the circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer was shot in Exposition Park on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of 39th Place and Western Avenue.

LAPD said the suspect accused of shooting the officer is in custody. The department said it does not appear any officers returned fire, though the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this page for updates.