LA police union calls on Cudahy vice mayor to resign over 'cholos' social media post

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is calling for the resignation of Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez following a controversial social media post.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is calling for the resignation of Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez following a controversial social media post.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is calling for the resignation of Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez following a controversial social media post.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is calling for the resignation of Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez following a controversial social media post.

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Protective League is calling for the resignation of Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez following a controversial social media post.

She made headlines after allegedly calling on "cholos," a slang term in the U.S. meaning gang members, to stand-up against immigration raids.

"I wanna know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles. 18th Street, Florencia. Where's the leadership at?... Now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you... Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing if you're not showing up right now trying to help out and organize," Gonzalez said, according to the video.

The social media post has since been taken down.

In a statement, the city of Cudahy told ABC7 that they're "aware of recent comments made by Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez on social media. The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy."

The FBI can't confirm or deny an investigation into Gonzalez's words.

The L.A. Times reported Wednesday that Gonzalez had hired an attorney and quoted a statement by that person that said, "In her post, Dr. Gonzalez issued a challenge to the Latino community: join the thousands of Angelenos already peacefully organizing in response to ongoing enforcement actions... Importantly, Dr. Gonzalez in no way encouraged anyone to engage in violence."

Last month, UCLA hired Gonzalez to be its new Director of the Principal Leadership Institute. Gonzalez also appeared two weeks ago at Los Angeles City Hall with other L.A. County mayors, including Mayor Bass, to discuss the immigration raids.

ABC7 reached out to Gonzalez, but has not heard back.