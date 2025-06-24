LAPD searching for woman who stole police car in handcuffs

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a woman who they say stole a patrol car while in handcuffs.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a woman who they say stole a patrol car while in handcuffs.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a woman who they say stole a patrol car while in handcuffs.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a woman who they say stole a patrol car while in handcuffs.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a woman who they say stole a patrol car while in handcuffs.

Officers were investigating reports of car vandalism around 11:50 p.m. Monday at Orchard and Franklin, according to the department.

They took a woman into custody and placed her into a police car in handcuffs. Somehow, the woman drove away in the patrol car.

Investigators later found the abandoned squad car at Camrose and Paramount in the Hollywood area. However, the woman is still on the run, and police say she is likely still handcuffed.