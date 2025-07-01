Rallies to be held across LA Tuesday as part of citywide day of action against immigration raids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From Inglewood to Boyle Heights, several rallies will be held Tuesday as part of a citywide day of action, calling for an end to the immigration raids.

For the past month, thousands of people have participated in protests and rallies across Los Angeles over the raids and the deployment of the National Guard and Marines.

Where will the rallies be held today?

Several areas will see rallies on Tuesday, including Koreatown, Echo Park, Boyle Heights, and Inglewood.

The LA Tenants Union shared several posts on its Instagram, calling Tuesday's event "community strikes against ICE."

The group is not only calling for an end to the raids, but they also want the city of L.A. to do more to protect renters.

The group said 60% of L.A. residents may fear deportation and may not be able to pay rent, especially if their loved one is in federal custody.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis plans to introduce a motion on Tuesday that could lead to legal action against what she calls unconstitutional immigration enforcement practices.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Laura Friedman will also announce new legislation she plans to introduce on Capitol Hill that would keep federal agents from wearing masks to hide their identities and to improve accountability.

What's happening with the Trump administration and the city of L.A.?

President Donald Trump's administration filed suit Monday against L.A., claiming the city is obstructing the enforcement of immigration laws and creating a lawless environment with its sanctuary policies that bar local police from sharing information on people without legal status.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court says L.A.'s " sanctuary city" ordinance hinders White House efforts to crack down on what it calls a "crisis of illegal immigration."

It's the latest in a string of lawsuits against so-called sanctuary jurisdictions - including New York, New Jersey and Colorado - that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

What's L.A's policy when it comes to immigration enforcement?

The policy bars city resources from being used for immigration enforcement. The court filing calls the city ordinance "illegal" and asks that it be blocked from being enforced.

Chad Mizelle, chief of staff for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, said in announcing the latest lawsuit that the administration will not tolerate any interference with the federal government's crackdown.

"We will keep enforcing federal immigration law in Los Angeles, whether or not the city's government or residents agree with it," Mizelle said in a social media post on the platform X.

A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was sent to the office of Mayor Karen Bass.

A spokesperson for City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto said the city's ordinance was "carefully drafted" and complies with federal law and constitutional principles separating state and federal powers.

"Our city remains committed to standing up for our constitutional rights and the rights of our residents," said spokesperson Ivor Pine.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, a co-author of the Los Angeles sanctuary law, said Monday that the city would do everything in its power to protect its residents.

He said in a statement that "Trump is tearing families apart" and trying to force cities and towns across the country to help him carry out his agenda.

"We refuse to stand by and let Donald Trump deport innocent families," he added.

The L.A. lawsuit claims Trump "won the presidential election on a platform of deporting the millions of illegal immigrants." Over the past three weeks, immigration agents have swarmed Southern California, arresting hundreds of people and prompting protests.

On June 18, the mayor lifted a curfew she had imposed a week earlier to prevent vandalism and break-ins during nighttime protests.

The demonstrations had been largely concentrated in a few downtown blocks that are home to several federal and local government buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.