Street in Watts renamed to honor beloved activist 'Sweet Alice' Harris

At 90, "Sweet Alice" Harris continues to work hard to improve the Watts community, reduce violence and help the less fortunate.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A street in Watts is being renamed to honor a beloved community activist.

Dr. "Sweet" Alice Row was unveiled Monday in honor of 90-year-old Alice Harris.

Affectionately known as "Sweet Alice," Harris has fought for decades to improve the lives of people in Watts through education, housing and social services. She's been on the front lines fighting gang violence and has provided food to the hungry and toys to children. USC granted her an honorary degree in 2008.

"I give honor to God," Harris said at the ceremony. "Which is everything to me. Every morning, every night, every day, I pray and ask God to help me clean up Watts. Clean it up."

Sweet Alice has come a long way doing just that. The city recognized her dedication to the community with this token of appreciation.

"She really is rooted with the people and she really is about uplifting folks and making sure that everyone's dignity is respected," said Los Angeles City Council member Tim McOsker.

Residents, friends and family say she deserves this honor and so much more.

"For many years she's been giving and giving," said David McKnight, a cousin of Sweet Alice. "She tries to take care of the neighborhood so it's way overdue."