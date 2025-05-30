LA residents among 14 arrested for allegedly stealing $25M in COVID relief, small business loans

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles area residents were among 14 people arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $25 million in COVID-19 relief funds and federal small business loans, prosecutors said Thursday.

A total of 18 people, including four who are believed to be in Armenia, were named in two federal complaints, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

They are charged with conspiracy to defraud the government with respect to claims; false, fictitious or fraudulent claims; wire fraud and attempted wire fraud; bank fraud and attempted bank fraud; money laundering conspiracy and other charges.

"This transnational criminal network sought to defraud the government of millions of dollars and almost succeeded," Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles Acting Special Agent in Charge John Pasciucco said in a statement.

During the arrests, law enforcement seized about $20,000 in cash, two money-counting machines, multiple cellphones, laptops, two loaded semi-automatic 9mm handguns and boxes of ammunition, according to the DOJ.

Those charged include Vahe Margaryan, also known as William McGrayan, 42, of Tujunga; Sarkis Gareginovich Sarkisyan, also known as Samuel Shaw, 37, of Glendale; Mery Babayan, also known as Mery Diamondz, 32, of Van Nuys; Felix Parker, 77, of North Hollywood and Axsel Markaryan, also known as Axel Mark, 47, of Pacoima.

Prosecutors say the defendants could spend decades in federal prison if convicted.