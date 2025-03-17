Los Angeles saw decrease in violent crimes in 2024, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Violent crimes are down across the city of Los Angeles, including homicides, aggravated assaults and robberies, city officials announced Monday.

Mayor Karen Bass held a press conference alongside Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell to share the 2024 end-of-year crime statistics.

"Any crime is unacceptable to us, and we know that everyone standing here today knows that we must continue to approach this issue with urgency and precision," said Bass.

According to the data, there's been a 14% reduction in homicides and a 19% drop in shooting victims.

Homicides in Los Angeles

(Note: Based off data as of Jan. 6, 2025)

Homicides decreased 14% (-47) in 2024 compared to 2023.

Three of the four geographic bureaus within the Los Angeles Police Department saw a decrease in homicides.

LAPD's Operations-Valley Bureau saw the most significant decrease with 28% fewer homicides in 2024 compared to last year.

In communities where the Gang Reduction and Youth Development (GRYD) program and the Community Safety Partnership (CSP) were implemented, LAPD reported a 40% decrease in homicides.

Crimes against people

The amount of people shot decreased by 19% (-225)

"The recent decline in shooting victims can be attributed in part to the LAPD's proactive measures and community partnership aimed at preventing Person Crimes," said the city in a statement.

The data shows 7,634 illegal firearms were seized, including 790 ghost guns.

The report says citywide person crimes are comparable to what's been commonly referred to as violent crimes. This includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, which decreased by 2,586 crimes (30,574 person/violent crimes in 2023).

Aggravated assaults decreased by -2,371 crimes (20,042 in 2023)

Rapes decreased by -97 crimes (1,505 rapes in 2023)

Robberies remained flat with 8,637 crimes (8,696 robberies in 2023)

Property crimes

The city said hundreds of arrests were made last year and more than $36 million in stolen merchandise was recovered by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

More than 100 arrests were made by the Heavy Metal Task Force and thousands of pounds worth of copper wire were recovered.

Citywide property crimes, including burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft from motor vehicle, and theft, decreased by -7,259 crimes (109,025 property crimes in 2023).

Burglaries decreased by -1,092 crimes (15,340 burglaries in 2023).

Motor vehicle thefts (MVT) decreased by -1,963 crimes (26,827 MVTs in 2023).

Theft from motor vehicle (TFMV) decreased by crimes -3,988 (30,788 TFMVs in 2023)

Thefts decreased by crimes -216 (36,070 Thefts in 2023).

Traffic Safety

Felony hit-and-run traffic crashes resulting in a death decreased by nearly 6.5% (-9).

DUI-related crashes resulting in death decreased by 36.7% (-11).

Traffic crashes where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle resulting in a death decreased by 7.0% (-13).

What about recruitment at LAPD?

As of the end of November 2024, LAPD reported a four-year-high of applications to join the department.