Los Angeles sets new record with $286 million in liability payouts, city controller says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles has set a new record in liability payouts.

City Controller Kenneth Mejia says the total amount is approximately $286,345,711 for fiscal year 2025, which ended on June 30.

The highest payout was $10.5 million for a light that fell on someone's head. The second highest payout was $7.5 million for a shelter dog attack.

In a post on X, Mejia said the payouts are taken from the city's general fund, leading to less funds for other city departments and contributing to city layoffs.